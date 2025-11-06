First Celebrity Race Across The World pair reach checkpoint nearly a day ahead

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Broadcaster Anita Rani and her father Bal have made a commanding start to Celebrity Race Across The World, becoming the first team to reach the initial checkpoint with an impressive lead of over 23 hours.

The third series of the popular BBC spin-off premiered on Thursday evening, setting four celebrity duos on a challenging 3,670-mile journey across Central America. Contestants must navigate the arduous route without the aid of phones or internet.

Rani, known for presenting BBC Radio 4’s Women’s Hour, and her father outpaced their fellow competitors by nearly a full day. These include Derry Girls actor Dylan Llewellyn and his mother, Jackie; presenter and DJ Tyler West alongside his partner, actor and singer Molly Rainford; and broadcaster Roman Kemp, who is travelling with his sister, singer-songwriter Harleymoon.

open image in gallery Dylan and Jackie Llewellyn ( BBC/Studio Lambert )

After reaching the first checkpoint in Flores Guatemala, Anita said: “Can’t quite believe it.

“What we did right was we are very decisive, we were quick to make a decision and stick to it.

“Can’t get complacent but my god, on the first leg to be first, feels so good.”

Starting out on the Caribbean island of Isla Mujeres, Mexico’s easternmost point, the six contestants handed in their phones and credit cards received their travel kit which consists of a GPS, a map, and their budget of £950 per person, which they received in cash.

The four teams must make their way through five checkpoints in a race to the finish line on the Guajira Peninsula, the northernmost region of South America.

Anita and Bal were the first to make it out of Mexico and travelled through Belize before visiting the Jaguar Temple, an ancient Mayan ruin.

Anita said: “My dad has given everything to make sure me and my brother had every opportunity. So he’s never been able to fulfil any of his dreams and that really saddens me.

“I want my dad to finally, in his life, have an opportunity to just experience some magic.”

The remaining teams travelled to Guatemala through Mexico with the Kemp siblings arriving after five days of travelling which included working on a horse training ground.

open image in gallery (Left to right) Partners Molly Rainford and Tyler West, Roman Kemp and sister Harleymoon, Anita Rani and Dad Bal and Dylan Llewellyn with mum Jackie. taking part in BBC1's Celebrity Race Across The World ( Studio Lambert/BBC/PA Wire )

Roman said: “Anita is a machine. I do think we have done some things quite well because we’ve come second.

Harleymoon added: “Its so much harder than I thought it was going to be.”

An hour and a half later, Tyler and Molly arrived after taking a route which they admitted was not the fastest, however, involved working on a chilli farm and seeing different parts of Mexico.

Tyler said: “Do you know what I am proud of, in that leg, we actually experienced Mexico.”

Molly added: “I feel like we have absolutely, like, thrown ourselves in at the deep end. Way out of our comfort zone and I feel like we are enjoying it.”

Coming in last place were Dylan and Jackie who said they expected the result after taking a more relaxed approach compared to the others, however, were surprised to see they were not too far off the remaining teams, adding that it has made them more motivated to do better.

Celebrity Race Across The World Series Three returns on BBC One on Thursday November 13 at 8pm.