I’m a Celeb live: Angryginge and Ruby Wax to take on tonight’s Bushtucker Trial
New series is going into its second night and Ruby Wax is already proving a stand-out contestant, from Trump anecdotes to snake struggles
I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is back, with famous faces including rapper Aitch, former Spandau Ballet bassist Martin Kemp and broadcaster Ruby Wax entering the jungle on Sunday night.
In total, 10 celebrities entered the camp in Australia, where over the next three weeks they will endure gruesome tasks and nail-biting challenges.
For the debut episode, Kemp and Aitch were joined by Kelly Brook, comedian Eddie Kadi, and EastEnders actress Shona McGarty in a helicopter jump onto a beach.
Meanwhile, Wax, Jack Osbourne, Emmerdale star Lisa Riley, former Lioness Alex Scott and YouTuber Angryginge came face-to-face with snakes within seconds of joining the show.
Wax is already a stand-out contestant, with much hilarity over her struggle with snakes in the debut episode, her teasing of Angryginge, and her anecdote about interviewing Donald Trump and getting booted off his plane.
In tonight’s show, Wax and Angryginge will take on the first Bushtucker Trial of the series.
Were you able to vote last night?
I’m a Celeb launch plagued with app issues leaving angry viewers unable to vote
Ruby Wax struggled her way through first trial
Ruby Wax was not thriving in the opening episode...
What are this year's contestants afraid of?
The I'm a Celebrity cast of 2025 revealed their biggest fears ahead of entering the jungle.
Rats, ants and Bushtucker surprises: I’m A Celeb stars share big fears in new video
I’m a Celebrity makes pivotal voting shake-up that will change series for better:
I’m a Celebrity gets pivotal shake-up that will change series for better
Jack Osbourne has revealed how his family feels about his upcoming I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! stint, admitting it’s going to be difficult to leave them following his father Ozzy's death.
Jack Osbourne shares mum Sharon’s reaction to I’m a Celebrity 2025 appearance
Meet this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! contestants
This year’s I’m a Celeb contestants:
Meet this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! contestants
I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! contestant Martin Kemp has shared the hilarious advice his son, Roman Kemp, gave him ahead of his own stint in the jungle.
I’m a Celeb’s Martin Kemp reveals son Roman’s advice for jungle
Kelly Brook has revealed what she’s most scared of ahead of her stint in the I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! jungle.
Kelly Brook reveals three biggest I’m a Celeb fears ahead of jungle
Celebrity Traitors has exposed the fatal flaw of I’m a Celeb
After the flatulence and fanfare of ‘Celebrity Traitors’, the return of ITV’s annual jungle series and its predictable lineup falls seriously flat. The show’s bosses could learn a thing or two from the BBC, writes Rachel McGrath.
Celebrity Traitors has exposed the fatal flaw of I’m a Celeb
How much are the stars getting paid?
The salaries for the stars competing on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2025 have reportedly been revealed.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments