I’m a Celeb live: Angryginge and Ruby Wax to take on tonight’s Bushtucker Trial

New series is going into its second night and Ruby Wax is already proving a stand-out contestant, from Trump anecdotes to snake struggles

Jacob Stolworthy
Monday 17 November 2025 03:58 EST
Kelly Brook and Aitch jump out of helicopter as I’m a Celeb 2025 takes off

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is back, with famous faces including rapper Aitch, former Spandau Ballet bassist Martin Kemp and broadcaster Ruby Wax entering the jungle on Sunday night.

In total, 10 celebrities entered the camp in Australia, where over the next three weeks they will endure gruesome tasks and nail-biting challenges.

For the debut episode, Kemp and Aitch were joined by Kelly Brook, comedian Eddie Kadi, and EastEnders actress Shona McGarty in a helicopter jump onto a beach.

Meanwhile, Wax, Jack Osbourne, Emmerdale star Lisa Riley, former Lioness Alex Scott and YouTuber Angryginge came face-to-face with snakes within seconds of joining the show.

Wax is already a stand-out contestant, with much hilarity over her struggle with snakes in the debut episode, her teasing of Angryginge, and her anecdote about interviewing Donald Trump and getting booted off his plane.

In tonight’s show, Wax and Angryginge will take on the first Bushtucker Trial of the series.

Were you able to vote last night?

I'm a Celeb launch plagued with app issues leaving angry viewers unable to vote

Return of ITV series was hampered by an app error
Annabel Nugent17 November 2025 08:17

Ruby Wax struggled her way through first trial

Ruby Wax was not thriving in the opening episode...

Ruby Wax struggles with snakes in first I'm a Celeb challenge
Jacob Stolworthy17 November 2025 08:00

What are this year's contestants afraid of?

The I'm a Celebrity cast of 2025 revealed their biggest fears ahead of entering the jungle.

Rats, ants and Bushtucker surprises: I'm A Celeb stars share big fears in new video

The I'm A Celebrity cast of 2025 have revealed their biggest fears in the first video released from the new series. Sunday night’s launch show will see 10 stars don their jungle gear and head into camp. Among them are former Spandau Ballet bassist Martin Kemp, broadcaster Ruby Wax, Emmerdale actor Lisa Riley and her fellow soap star Shona McGarty, who played Whitney Dean in EastEnders. In a new video, Kemp reveals his fear of rats, adding “they belong in horror films”, where Osbourne speaks of his dislike of ants. Wax adds: “I don't want to eat the food or sleep with snakes.” I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs on Sunday at 9pm on ITV.
Jacob Stolworthy17 November 2025 07:00

I’m a Celebrity makes pivotal voting shake-up that will change series for better:

I'm a Celebrity gets pivotal shake-up that will change series for better

Common problem with ITV reality series has been fixed
Jacob Stolworthy17 November 2025 06:00

Jack Osbourne has revealed how his family feels about his upcoming I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! stint, admitting it’s going to be difficult to leave them following his father Ozzy's death.

Jack Osbourne shares mum Sharon's reaction to I'm a Celebrity 2025 appearance

The 40-year-old is heading into the Aussie jungle later this week and hopes to make his family “proud”
Jacob Stolworthy17 November 2025 05:00

Meet this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! contestants

This year’s I’m a Celeb contestants:

Meet this year's I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! contestants

This year’s line-up includes three soap actors, a former England player and an Eighties pop star
Jacob Stolworthy17 November 2025 04:00

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! contestant Martin Kemp has shared the hilarious advice his son, Roman Kemp, gave him ahead of his own stint in the jungle.

I'm a Celeb's Martin Kemp reveals son Roman's advice for jungle

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! contestant Martin Kemp has shared the hilarious advice his son, Roman Kemp, gave him ahead of his own stint in the jungle. Roman, 32, placed third in the 2019 series of the ITV reality show. In a video filmed with his father before the Spandau Ballet singer, 64, began his time on the show, Roman joked that Martin shouldn't over-indulge in his hotel as it would be "like Christmas at our house all over again" when he enters the jungle. Roman also issued some words of wisdom on how Martin could tune out from the sounds of the jungle, and the best bed to pick.
Jacob Stolworthy17 November 2025 03:00

Kelly Brook has revealed what she’s most scared of ahead of her stint in the I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! jungle.

Kelly Brook reveals three biggest I'm a Celeb fears ahead of jungle

Kelly Brook has revealed what she’s most scared of ahead of her stint in the I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! jungle. The radio host and model, 45, is part of the 2025 series lineup, which also includes stars such as Martin Kemp, Alex Scott, and Aitch. Speaking on Heart Radio, Brook admitted that spiders, not being able to wash properly, and being hungry were the three things she was least looking forward to. I’m a Celeb’s 2025 series begins on ITV1 at 9pm on Sunday, 16 November.
Jacob Stolworthy17 November 2025 02:00

Celebrity Traitors has exposed the fatal flaw of I’m a Celeb

After the flatulence and fanfare of ‘Celebrity Traitors’, the return of ITV’s annual jungle series and its predictable lineup falls seriously flat. The show’s bosses could learn a thing or two from the BBC, writes Rachel McGrath.

Celebrity Traitors has exposed the fatal flaw of I'm a Celeb

After the flatulence and fanfare of ‘Celebrity Traitors’, the return of ITV’s annual jungle series and its predictable lineup falls seriously flat. The show’s bosses could learn a thing or two from the BBC, writes Rachel McGrath
Jacob Stolworthy17 November 2025 00:01

How much are the stars getting paid?

The salaries for the stars competing on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2025 have reportedly been revealed.

I'm a Celebrity 2025 salary 'leak' reveals how much stars are getting paid

What this year’s campmates will be taking home following ITV jungle appearance
Jacob Stolworthy17 November 2025 00:00

