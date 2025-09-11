Brassic's cast have teased what fans can expect from series seven's storylines as the show comes to an end.

The Final Farewell promises an "unmissable send-off" for Vinnie and the crew as they face their "biggest challenge yet" following series six's cliffhanger ending.

Speaking at the National Television Awards, at which the show was nominated in the Comedy category, Ryan Sampson told The Independent that fans will be treated to seeing his character Tommo and farmer Jim (Steve Evets) go on holiday.

Paying tribute to Evets' professionalism, co-star Tom Hanson (Cardi) said: " He is dead letter perfect. Every single scene he does not miss a comma."