Bobby Brazier opens up on ‘cherishing’ final moments before Eastenders exit

Bobby Brazier opens up on "cherishing" his final moments on the set of Eastenders, with the star set to leave Walford later this year to pursue the Hare Krishna religion in India.

He made his acting debut in 2022 when he joined the long-running series as Freddie Slater, and won a National Television Award for his performance the following year.

Speaking on the red carpet at the NTAs on Wednesday 10 September, the 22-year-old said: "I've tried to cherish it as much as I can, I've enjoyed it more the last three months than I had done previously."