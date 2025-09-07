Jamie Borthwick axed from EastEnders after 19 years on the soap
Actor was suspended by the BBC earlier this year for using a slur on the set of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’
Soap star Jamie Borthwick has been axed from EastEnders after 19 years on the BBC programme.
The 31-year-old actor portrayed Jay Brown, the foster son of Billy Mitchell, and was one of the soap’s longest-serving cast members, having arrived on Albert Square in December, 2006.
A BBC Studios spokesperson told reporters: “We can confirm that Jamie Borthwick will not be returning to EastEnders. We do not comment on individual matters.”
The Independent has contacted Borthwick’s representatives for comment.
Borthwick’s EastEnders exit comes after he was suspended by the BBC for using a disabled slur on the set of Strictly Come Dancing in June.
The actor had been set to restart filming for EastEnders this month following his suspension, according to the Mirror. However, Borthwick has now been dropped by the BBC altogether.
Borthwick , who competed in the 2024 edition of Strictly, was said to have made the offensive remark on a phone video while the Strictly cast were at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom last November.
The BBC said his language on the Strictly set was “entirely unacceptable and in no way reflects the values or standards we hold and expect at the BBC”.
In a statement at the time, Borthwick said: “I want to apologise sincerely and wholeheartedly for the words I used in the video showing my reaction to making it through Blackpool week on Strictly.”
Meanwhile, Warren Kirwan, media manager at disability equality charity Scope, said: “Attitudes and language like this are never acceptable.”
He added: “Mr Borthwick needs to reflect on what he said, educate himself and do better. We hope he takes the opportunity to get to know the reality of disabled people’s lives.”
Borthwick won the Strictly 2023 Christmas special with Nancy Xu, and won the best actor gong at the Inside Soap Awards in September of that year.
The actor rose to fame when he joined the cast of EastEnders as Jay Brown (then Mitchell) at just 12 years old. He won a British Soap Award for best dramatic performance from a young actor in 2008.
Borthwick made it through to Strictly’s Blackpool week when he returned to the series with his new professional partner Michelle Tsiakkas in 2024. The actor was voted off the BBC dance competition later in November, making him the ninth celebrity to leave the programme that year.
