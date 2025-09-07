Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Soap star Jamie Borthwick has been axed from EastEnders after 19 years on the BBC programme.

The 31-year-old actor portrayed Jay Brown, the foster son of Billy Mitchell, and was one of the soap’s longest-serving cast members, having arrived on Albert Square in December, 2006.

A BBC Studios spokesperson told reporters: “We can confirm that Jamie Borthwick will not be returning to EastEnders. We do not comment on individual matters.”

The Independent has contacted Borthwick’s representatives for comment.

Borthwick’s EastEnders exit comes after he was suspended by the BBC for using a disabled slur on the set of Strictly Come Dancing in June.

The actor had been set to restart filming for EastEnders this month following his suspension, according to the Mirror. However, Borthwick has now been dropped by the BBC altogether.

Borthwick , who competed in the 2024 edition of Strictly, was said to have made the offensive remark on a phone video while the Strictly cast were at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom last November.

open image in gallery Jamie Borthwick has been axed from 'EastEnders' after 19 years ( BBC )

The BBC said his language on the Strictly set was “entirely unacceptable and in no way reflects the values or standards we hold and expect at the BBC”.

In a statement at the time, Borthwick said: “I want to apologise sincerely and wholeheartedly for the words I used in the video showing my reaction to making it through Blackpool week on Strictly.”

Meanwhile, Warren Kirwan, media manager at disability equality charity Scope, said: “Attitudes and language like this are never acceptable.”

He added: “Mr Borthwick needs to reflect on what he said, educate himself and do better. We hope he takes the opportunity to get to know the reality of disabled people’s lives.”

open image in gallery Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ in 2024 ( BBC )

Borthwick won the Strictly 2023 Christmas special with Nancy Xu, and won the best actor gong at the Inside Soap Awards in September of that year.

The actor rose to fame when he joined the cast of EastEnders as Jay Brown (then Mitchell) at just 12 years old. He won a British Soap Award for best dramatic performance from a young actor in 2008.

Borthwick made it through to Strictly’s Blackpool week when he returned to the series with his new professional partner Michelle Tsiakkas in 2024. The actor was voted off the BBC dance competition later in November, making him the ninth celebrity to leave the programme that year.