Zoe Ball exits BBC Radio 2 show with sweet final message

Zoe Ball signed off her final BBC Radio 2 show on Saturday, 20 December, with a heartfelt message.

The 55-year-old said she would be leaving in the new year, but will still present some specials on the station. She will be replaced by Emma Willis.

Ball said she was “thrilled” to be replaced by the Love is Blind UK host, 49, who said she would “miss” listening to the presenter she is replacing.

It comes after Ball threw her hat in the ring to be the next Strictly Come Dancing host after Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman's departure.