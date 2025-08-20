University Challenge contestant steals show with blunt responses

A University Challenge contestant stole the show on Monday's (18 August) of the BBC show with her blunt responses and confidently answering a question even though she didn't hear it fully.

Cardiff University's team captain Carenza Danko delighted viewers with her assertive leadership style.

She admitted to her teammates that she hadn't heard the start of a question about a 16th-century monarch but offered an answer anyway, which was correct.

"Absolutely loving Danko on University Challenge, who is taking no s*** from the lads on her team," one X user posted.

Cardiff finished on 115 points, closely following Bristol with 118.