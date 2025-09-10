Alison Hammond shares behind-the-scenes of ‘glam’ NTA transformation

Alison Hammond has shared a behind-the-scenes video of her glamorous transformation for the National Television Awards (NTAs).

The This Morning presenter was joined by her son Aidan, as mother and son got ready for the glitzy ceremony from a London hotel room on Wednesday (10 September).

The Great British Bake Off host was seen laid on her bed with a hair cap on and two eye patches, before her make-up artist and hairdresser arrived.

Showing off her finished outfit, a satin black dress with feathers, the presenter declared: “They have done a very good job. What would I do without them?”