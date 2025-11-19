Alex Scott makes rare Jess Glynne relationship admission on I’m a Celeb

Alex Scott made a rare Jess Glynne relationship admission on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! during Tuesday’s (18 November) episode of the ITV show.

Speaking to Ruby Wax in the camp, the former Arsenal footballer opened up on the moment she first met the “Hold My Hand” singer, describing how they had an instant spark at a private member’s club in London.

Scott also revealed she "will" get married to the singer, but is still "waiting for her to ask".

The pair have been together for more than two and a half years, a romance they initially chose to keep private from the public eye.