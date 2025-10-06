The Independent has hosted its second annual Climate 100 event, recognising the environmentalists who are leading the fight against the climate crisis.

The Climate 100 list honours leaders on diverse paths with a singular goal: tackling the worsening climate crisis.

Attendees at the New York event heard from speakers such as Octopus Energy CEO Greg Jackson, who recalled hearing an oil CEO divulge their company is privately preparing for 2.75 degrees of global temperature rise, and World Affairs editor Sam Kiley, who warned that the global South is paying for the climate change they didn't cause.