Sam Kiley: The global South is paying for climate change they didn’t cause

The global South is paying the price for climate change they didn't cause, World Affairs Editor Sam Kiley told The Independent’s Climate 100 event on Tuesday (22 September), marking the launch of the 2025 Climate 100.

The list celebrates leaders on diverse paths with a singular goal: tackling the worsening climate crisis.

Kiley put catastrophic climate impacts into real-world terms and explained what extreme sea level rises would mean for communities.

His recent documentary, in partnership with the Gates Foundation, explores how climate change has led to rising water levels at Burundi’s Lake Tanganyika. The Southeast African lake has seen a six-foot rise in the past 20 years, resulting in the displacement of 100,000 people, the spread of cholera, and political tensions.