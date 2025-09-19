Washed Away: A city under siege and a country in climate chaos

In Burundi's financial capital, the homes of its 1.2m residents are being swallowed by flooding.

The city sits on the shores of Lake Tanganyika, Africa's largest lake. Its water levels have risen four metres in just 20 years. There are fears it could rise another two metres over the next decade.

Last year 100,000 people were displaced. Now, with thousands living in refugee camps, Burundi is struggling to cope.

Sam Kiley traveled to Bujumbura to meet the people who have been washed away.