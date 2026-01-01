The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
I’m a consumer expert tracking the best deals in the January sales
Our team of dedicated deal-hunters are tracking down the best bargains
Whether you saw in the new year by toasting with a glass of champagne or had a cosy one on the couch watching Jules Holland, it’s now time to peruse the best deals in the January sales. And as The Independent’s consumer expert, I’m on hand to help you find a good deal.
From Amazon, John Lewis and Currys to M&S, Boots and Selfridges, all the biggest retailers get involved with the post-new year’s reductions. Whether you’re after Apple AirPods, Elemis skincare or a new jumper to cosy up in, plenty of the discounts rival Black Friday.
And, for those hoping to kick off 2026 with fitness fervour or a house to rival Martha Stewart, fear not, as the IndyBest team of shopping experts and I are on hand with a curated guide to the best deals in the January sales. Keep scrolling for everything from air fryers to Oura rings.
Best deals in the January sales 2026
- Ninja air fryer, AF100UK: Was £98.99, now £78.99, Johnlewis.com
- Apple AirPods Pro 3: Was £219, now £199, Amazon.co.uk
- PS5 Pro: Was £699.99, now £565, EE.co.uk
- Duux bora smart 30l: Was £299.99, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk
- Dyson airwrap i.d. hair styler, ceramic patina/topaz: Was £479.99, now £329.99, Very.co.uk
In tech critic David Phelan’s AirPods Pro 3 review, he was impressed with their active noise cancelling, which is a notable improvement on previous models. The battery life has also jumped up to eight hours with ANC, compared with the six hours you’d get with the AirPods Pro 2. Right now, there’s £20 off the buds at Amazon, as well as other retailers, including John Lewis and AO.
Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm: Was £52, now £44.20, Boots.com
Elemis’s skincare staple landed a spot in beauty expert Louise Whitbread’s review of the best cleansing balms. After she’d removed the product from her face, Louise noted her skin “felt soft and smooth, with a subtle glow that you often find after having a facial. From start to finish, the experience is a luxurious treat”.
Shark flexstyle: Was £299.99, now £229.99, Boots.com
The allure of Shark’s flexstyle is largely that it uses air, instead of heat, to curl, straighten, volumise and smooth your hair, so that it doesn’t cause heat damage. Less expensive than its rival, the Dyson airwrap, the flexstyle style still doesn't come cheap, making this discount worth your while. In her review of the Shark flexstyle, senior shopping writer Daisy Lester said that it created defined curls, while the hair dryer function was “more effective than your average hair dryer”.
PS5 Pro: Was £699.99, now £565, EE.co.uk
If Santa didn’t bring you a PS5 Pro this year, it’s worth keeping an eye out in the January sales. According to senior tech critic Alex Lee, it’s “the best console out there right now”, thanks to its 8K graphics and improved ray tracing.
Simba hybrid pillow: Was £109, now £87, Amazon.co.uk
The best pillow in our review currently has 20 per cent off, bringing the price down to £87. Sleep tester Caroline Preece loved that it adapted well whether you sleep on your side, back or even front, and appreciated its temperature-regulating technology. In her review, she said: “I found that I flipped it less on warm nights, and it stayed a comfortable temperature whether put in a cotton case or used as is. The quality is also thoughtful, with smooth fabric on one side and cool tech on the other.”
Ninja crispi air fryer: Was £149.99, now £99, Amazon.co.uk
If you’re not sure which model of air fryer to buy from Ninja, there’s a strong case to be made for the crispi, which “might just be the brand’s best value air fryer yet”, according to senior tech critic Alex Lee’s review of the crispi. Now, it’s even more of a steal, with 34 per cent off. Alex said it cooked his food “fast, well and with a delightful crisp, while the glass bowl, which allowed him to watch your food cook, was a “game-changer”.
Eufy X10 Pro Omni robot vacuum cleaner
If all the Twixmas cleaning has you at the end of your tether, it might be time to invest in a device that will do it for you. The Eufy X10 pro omni is a top-rated robot vacuum for one simple reason: it delivers a truly hands-off cleaning experience without cutting corners on performance. The powerful suction handles dust and pet hair with ease, while the dual spinning mop pads don’t just wipe the floor, they actively scrub it to attack dry stains. As our senior tech critic, Alex Lee, noted in their Eufy X10 Pro Omni review, “It doesn’t just swish a mop pad around on the floor, it actually scrubs the floorboards, helping get rid of dried coffee stains.”
Duux bora smart 30l: Was £299.99, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk
The January sales are your opportunity to save money on expensive appliances. The top pick in home appliance writer Joanne Lewsley’s review of the best dehumidifiers, the Duux bora smart has 33 per cent off. “The Duux app is intuitive, responsive, and packed with helpful features”, Joanne noted. The app displays “real-time air quality readings” and allows you to “control everything from fan speed to humidity settings” remotely.
Oral-B iO2: Was £100, now £45, Amazon.co.uk
The top pick in tech critic Steve Hogarty’s review of the best electric toothbrushes is better than half price. Despite being affordable, even without this discount, Steve confirms that this brush delivers a powerful clean as it features the brand’s oscillating brush head technology. He notes that it also has “a pressure sensor to help you avoid brushing too hard, three brushing intensities, a 30-second pace timer, and a battery that lasts weeks between charges.”
Simba hybrid luxe mattress, double: Was £1,699, now £1,189.30, Simbasleep.com
Looking to upgrade your sleep set-up in 2026? In her guide to the best mattresses of 2025, our resident sleep expert, Sarah Jones, chose Simba’s hybrid luxe as her top pick. She said it improved her sleep significantly, kept her cool during the summer months and warm in winter. Sarah wrote in her review: “I found that it offered support for my joints and helped me lie straight. It also offers the ideal balance between a firm and medium sleeping base.” It may be pricey, but with a discount of £425, now could be the perfect time to try it for yourself.
Slumberdown comfy hugs heated throw: Was £60, now £41, Amazon.co.uk
With the temperatures plummeting for the first time in 2026, there’s never been a better time to invest in something that’ll keep you warm and cosy. Enter Slumberdown’s comfy hugs heated throw, which landed a spot in our review of the best electric blankets. Our tester noted that it’s the “teddy‑soft throw you’ll keep reaching for on frosty evenings”. It warms up quickly and evenly, and is “the softest possible blanket”.
Dyson airwrap i.d. hair styler, ceramic patina/topaz: Was £479.99, now £329.99, Very.co.uk
Black Friday discounts on the airwrap i.d. model continued into the Boxing Day sales and are sticking around in January. The covetable Dyson buy has been reduced by £50 at a bunch of retailers, including Argos. Beauty writer Elena Chabo put the hair tool to the test for her Dyson airwrap i.d. review. Elena said the device will “set you up for almost every styling need, halve your styling time and minimise damage to hair”. Beauty editor Laura Capon was equally impressed with the hair tool, so much so, it took the top spot in her review of the best hot brushes. It’s “the tool I have continued to reach for on repeat”, she noted in her review. “It may be pricey, but if you’re happy to splurge, I don’t think you’ll be disappointed by the results it will give you.” Promising good hair in 2026, snap it up while stocks last.
Oura ring 4: Was £349, now £249, Boots.com
The gold standard for wearables in the wellness space, Oura rings are rarely on offer – so this generous saving of £100 at Boots is worth shouting about (and it matches the Black Friday discount). In his review of the Oura ring 4, senior tech critic Alex Lee said the main benefit, compared with buying the gen 3 version, is the "improved durability, comfort and accuracy”. Alex added: “This isn’t a generational upgrade over the Oura ring 3, merely strengthening its position as the best smart ring out there for sleep tracking and recovery.”
Dyson airwrap origin multi-styler, copper nickel: Was £399.99, now £299.99, Boots.com
The Dyson airwrap is a beloved hair tool, and with this discount, the origin has become the most accessible in the range. In her review of the Dyson airwrap, beauty editor Lucy Partington welcomed the inclusion of the round brush, praising how it helped create a “blowdry-esque finish”. Though it’s lacking some of the features found on newer models like the i.d., it’s still a great addition to your beauty routine, especially at this price.
PlayStation portal: Was £199.99, now £179, Amazon.co.uk
PlayStation portal discounts are rare, so if you’ve been wanting one, now may be a good time to buy. Thanks to cloud streaming, you can play this handheld console wherever you go, provided you have a strong enough internet connection.
Estée Lauder advanced night repair serum: Was £65, now £48.75, Lookfantastic.com
The skincare superhero is 25 per cent off at Lookfantastic. Skincare expert Jane Druker tested the product in her guide to the best anti-ageing serums, and praised its performance. “The serum helps to visibly soften, smooth and plump the skin with its hyaluronic acid formula that helps to lock in moisture, so you wake up looking as refreshed as you would if you’re returning from a two-week vacation,” she said.
Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones: Was £229, now £199, Johnlewis.com
The WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones may have been superseded by the WH-1000XM6, but they are still a solid choice. When senior tech critic Alex Lee first tested them, he said they were “the best-sounding headphones around”. The “mind-blowing sound quality that handles every song with ease and the smart features are all next-generation upgrades for a modern-day pair of headphones”, he added.
Garmin forerunner 955, solar, black: Was £519.99, now £419.99, Boots.com
Everyone and their neighbour will be jumping aboard the fitness hype in the new year, and this £100 discount on one of Garmin's smartwatch best-sellers is a perfect excuse to join them. While this model includes a handy solar charging feature – which extends the 955's battery life by an extra 49 hours – fitness expert Harry Bullmore described the watch in its basic iteration as the best Garmin device for cycling. In his review of Garmin watches, he wrote of the 955: "Once I strapped it to my wrist and wore it for just 24 hours, I was granted access to a whole host of numbers about recovery, health, training readiness, optimal training zones, stress levels and more."
Why you can trust IndyBest’s January sales coverage
Here at IndyBest, our shopping experts track the price of popular products year-round and have covered the January sales and other major shopping events for years, so we know how to spot a good deal from a bad one.
On top of knowing our way around a sale, we are experts in our fields. We’ve spent countless hours testing and reviewing everything from air fryers to TVs. In our January sales guides, we only recommend deals on products we’ve tried and tested or that hail from brands we trust. That means we bring you genuine savings on products we think you’ll love as much as we do.
Get more than £170 off this beauty editor-approved IPL machine
Philips lumea 9900: Was £599.99, now £419.99, Amazon.co.uk
In beauty editor Lucy Partington’s review of the best IPL machines, she praised the lumea 9900 for being “sleek, comfortable to hold and easy to manoeuvre around different areas of the body”. Its standout feature was the ‘smartskin’ sensor, which automatically adjusts the intensity of the light based on your skin tone and means that “you should get a safe and effective treatment every time”, Lucy explained. Right now, you can get it with 30 per cent off.
Hoover up this deal on our best cordless vacuum cleaner
Tired of running your vacuum cleaner over the same spot, only to find debris still stubbornly clinging to your carpet? It’s time to buy a new model. If it’s a cordless vacuum you’re after, the Henry quick Pro passed our tests with flying colours – and you can get it with £150 off.
Henry quick pro: Was £399, now £249, Currys.co.uk
In her review of the best cordless vacuum cleaners, home appliance tester Joanne Lewsley said the Henry quick pro was “ideal for daily use”, and praised the bumper pack of tools it comes with, including a mini motorised head that “makes quick work of stairs, sofas and car seats. She also liked the LED lights for “spotting crumbs under furniture” and the swivel steering which made the vacuum “surprisingly nimble”.
Apple AirPods Pro 2: Was £199, now £169, Amazon.co.uk
With touch controls and up to six hours of battery life while using the noise-cancellation feature, the Airpods Pro 2 are currently reduced by £30. In his review of the Apple AirPods Pro 2, David said: "Noise-cancelling was good enough to reduce continuous sounds such as engine noise on a train," adding that "adaptive transparency worked well" too, for those moments when you want to hear what's going on around you, without turning off your tunes.
The best PS5 deals ahead of the January sales
If Santa didn't bring you that PS5 console or game you’ve had your eye on, all is not lost. Our resident tech expert and gamer Alex Lee has scoped out the best PS5 deals available now, from the PS5 Slim and PS5 Pro, to bundles with EA Sports FC 26 and controllers thrown into the mix.
PS5 Pro: Was £689, now £579, Currys.co.uk
The upgraded version of the original PS5 launched in 2024 and gave Sony’s console a massive spec bump, including double the internal storage and even more rendering power. In his review of the PS5 Pro, Alex said: “Featuring 8K graphics, more internal memory, improved ray tracing and upscaling, the PS5 Pro is the best console out right now, blowing the Xbox Series X out of the water.” Now, you can save £110 on the console at Currys.
The iPhone Air is on sale
Dubbed ‘the most beautiful phone yet’ by tech critic David Phelan, the iPhone Air has £150 off, thanks to this deal at John Lewis (which is also available at other retailers including Very, Amazon and Currys).
iPhone Air: Was £999, now £849, Johnlewis.com
In his review of the iPhone Air, David noted that, despite it being thin, it feels durable and strong. The display is great, with Apple’s “excellent colour fidelity and detailed imagery”, while the battery is good enough to last a full day, thanks to the new energy-efficient modem. It’s not as powerful as the Pro models, but “fast and powerful” enough to make the phone “very effective”. If you’ve been put off by the price, here’s an opportunity to get it for less.
Save up to £500 on your holiday in Tui’s sale
Looking to shift the end-of-year slump by booking your next holiday? Whether it’s a couples getaway in Greece or a family holiday in Spain, there are hundreds of pounds to be saved when you book in the Tui sale. To redeem a 10 per cent (up to £500) discount, just remember to apply the discount code ‘SALE’. Below, you’ll find more of Tui’s offers and deals.
Looking for an electric toothbrush deal?
Treat your pearly whites to this tech-critic-approved brush, which is now 30 per cent off.
Suri electric toothbrush: Was £75, now £52.50, Amazon.co.uk
Suri’s toothbrush, made from plant-based and recyclable materials (as opposed to plastic), was named the best for sustainability by tech critic Steve Hogarty. In his review of the best electric toothbrushes, he noted its “unfussy” one button operation, and said that the brush “cleans thoroughly” and is “quieter than most brushes”.
Our best wireless earbuds are on sale
Now £40 cheaper, at Currys and several other retailers, Sony’s WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds received high praise in our tech critic’s review of the best wireless earbuds.
Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds: Was £219, now £179, Currys.co.uk
Tech critic David Phelan said: “What really stands out is the sound quality, with a level of deft clarity and forensic detail that makes every part of the music soar, from vocals to mid-range and bass.” He also noted the sensor that “knows when you are talking, and can pause the audio as a result”, and the touch controls which “mean it’s easy to change volume, noise cancellation and more with simple gestures and touches.”
Does Amazon have a January sale?
Whether you're looking to save on beauty, tech, home appliances or something else, Amazon is a reliable port of call year-round. It’s not shouting about its January offers, but you're sure to find discounts aplenty – now, and in the new year. But, as always, we'd recommend using the price tracker Camelcamelcamel to find out how much Amazon usually sells a product for so that you can decide whether the offer you’re interested in is as good as it seems.
John Lewis is offering up to 50% off
This is the perfect opportunity to refresh your wardrobe or beauty collection for 2026, with the retailer running deals on the likes of Barbour, Laneige, Mint Velvet and Chanel. Our senior shopping writer, Daisy, has been rounding up her top picks, including a massive saving on a Clinique gift set that’s worth £176 but will set you back just £76.
