Best deals in the M&S January sale 2026, handpicked by a shopping expert

Home to buzzy fashion collaborations, TikTok-favourite fragrances, dine-in meal deals, and viral food launches, M&S is a firm favourite on the British high street. Kicking off the new year in style, its January sale is always highly anticipated – this year, there’s up to 50 per cent off clothing, homeware and plenty more.

With M&S shops officially reopened, you can shop the sale both online and in-store. So, whether certain skincare essentials were missing from your stocking, you need fresh homeware, or luxurious loungewear for hunkering down in January, there are a huge number of offers to browse.

To help narrow down your search, the IndyBest team and I have rounded up our top picks – simply fetch a cup of tea, change into your cosiest pyjamas and browse the best deals in the retailer’s 2025 end-of-year sale. For more unmissable markdowns on our tried and tested favourites, there are also deals from Boots, Currys, Amazon, John Lewis, Apple, Oura and more – make sure to check out our January sale guides.

Best M&S January sales 2025 deals:

M&S 4pc stainless steel pan set: Was £75, now £45, Marksandspencer.com

Was £75, now £45, Marksandspencer.com M&S bomber jacket with Thermowarmth: Was £60, now £30, Marksandspencer.com

Was £60, now £30, Marksandspencer.com M&S full fragrance collection: Was £50, now £25 , Marksandspencer.com

Was £50, now £25 Marksandspencer.com M&S utility trousers: Was £40, now £20, Marksandspencer.com

M&S x Bella Freud pure wool belted double breasted coat: Was £300, now £150, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

Your search for the perfect winter coat is officially over – and it comes from M&S. The timeless design is part of the ongoing partnership with British designer Bella Freud. Made from wool for extra warmth, it’s cut into a smart double-breasted silhouette. The longline, tailored design is fully lined. Locking in warmth while adding fashionable detailing, it features a belted waist with a metal buckle, wide peak lapels and side pockets. Thanks to the black shade, it will slot easily into your existing wardrobe. And now it’s half price – this might be the best January sale deal at M&S.

M&S x Bella Freud kids' 'star' jumper: Was £55, now £27, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

This year, Bella Freud has added kids' clothing to range, including this very sweet knitted jumper detailed with the slogan “star”. Finished in vibrant red with contrasting white panelling down the sleeves, the jumper is crafted from thick merino wool to keep little ones warm and stylish this winter.

M&S x 16Arlington metallic embellished maxi bodycon dress: Was £250, now £125, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

If you’re looking for a dress for New Year’s Eve, M&S’s collection with 16Arlington has you covered. And this metallic embellished dress is a total showstopper. It features a body-skimming silhouette, and the black panelling makes it look more expensive than it is. Just add a pair of black kitten heels, and you’re good to go. No doubt this will sell out.

M&S 4pc stainless steel pan set: Was £75, now £45, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

If your cookware is looking a little worse for wear after all that Christmas cooking, here's a deal on a four-piece set of stainless steel pans that's well worth a look. Reduced from £75 to £45, it contains a milk pan, a small and a medium-sized saucepan, and a frying pan. The set is ideal for students and anyone who is looking to replace kitchen basics for less.

Kitri vinyl faux fur trim longline coat: Was £295, now £147.50, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( Kitri )

Now half price, this showstopping longline coat from London-based independent fashion brand Kitri has more than £140 off. This coat will undoubtedly be the object of envy, with its statement fur-trim design, wrap-around silhouette and dark chocolate brown high-shine finish making it a standout. And you should be able to layer up on icy winter days, too, as the coat is billed as having a relaxed fit.

M&S bomber jacket with thermowarmth: Was £60, now £30, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

Here’s a brilliant saving on a stylish bomber jacket from the M&S range. It features a quilted finish with poppers to close, two inside pockets, and light insulated padding for warmth, while the ribbed hem will keep you cosy. Available in versatile black, white and khaki, it’s currently on sale with 50 per cent off.

M&S x 16Arlington faux fur belted coat: Was £250, now £125, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

If your winter wardrobe is lacking a showstopper coat, call the search off. This 16 Arlington x M&S style features a faux fur ivory finish and a sleek double-breasted cut. The oversized shape can be cinched in thanks to a removable satin belt. With 50 per cent off, this won’t stay in stock for long.

M&S linen rich relaxed raw edge shirt: Was £49.50, now £24.75, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

A staple with a twist, this linen shirt with raw-edge detailing has been reduced to half price. Described by the retailer as having a relaxed fit, it’s a versatile piece that should slot in nicely with the rest of your wardrobe. Pair it with tailored trousers for days at the office, or wear it with barrel jeans for trips to the pub.

M&S utility trousers: Was £40, now £20, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

Now half price in the M&S sale, these utility-style trousers offer a twist on traditional officewear. With a high-rise waist silhouette, straps at the cuffs and utility patches, they're regular in fit and said to offer some stretch. At just £20, they're a steal.

Calvin Klein modern cotton blend wired demi cup bra: Was £40, now £20, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

Update your underwear drawer with this cotton-blend bra, which is currently half price at M&S. The bra is wired, with padded cups, providing medium support. Finished with Calvin Klein's unmistakable logo along the band, it also features multiway straps that can be adjusted to suit your outfit.

M&S full fragrance collection: Was £50, now £25, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

Sample all the best scents from M&S’s TikTok-viral fragrance collection, with this bumper set of nine eau de toilettes. The fragrances have been praised for being budget-friendly alternatives to everything from YSL and Chanel to Marc Jacobs and Sol De Janeiro. Right now, you can save £20 on the set, thanks to this sweet-smelling deal.

M&S soft touch peplum V-neck knitted waistcoat: Was £30, now £15, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

Peplum styles continue to dominate wardrobes as we near the end of 2025, and the hammered gold-finish buttons on this knitted piece put it a cut above the rest. What’s more, you could easily layer it over a long-sleeved tee or under an oversized blazer, and the V-neck opening presents a great opportunity for a statement necklace – perhaps for the New Year’s celebrations. Shop it now for half price.

How to find the best M&S January sale deals

Make sure to write a list of the products you actually need (or want) before browsing the sale, so you don’t waste time scrolling through endless deals. You can also filter on the website by category and always check prices at other retailers before checking out (if you’re buying third-party brands sold at M&S) to ensure you’ve got the best price. IndyBest’s team of shopping experts are only including the creme de la creme of deals in this guide, so you can rest assured you’re getting a fair discount.

Why you can trust IndyBest’s M&S January sale coverage

Here at IndyBest, our team of shopping experts has been covering events such as the January sales for years. This means we know how to spot a good deal from a bad one. We’re experts in our fields and have spent countless hours testing and reviewing products across a range of categories, from clothing to homeware. That means we bring you details of genuine savings on products we think you’ll love.

Want more bargains? Check out our main guide to the January sales