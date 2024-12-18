Best air fryer deals to expect in the Boxing Day sales

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

For those of you who already have an air fryer, you’ll already know just how useful it is. With Boxing Day on the horizon (we’re not wishing Christmas away, but you know, it’s inevitable), we’re already thinking about what air fryers we’ll see drop in price.

There are many different air fryer models on the market, each offering something a bit different – whether it’s the convenience of size, power, or colour that’s important to you, but all of them do a smashing job of crisping your potatoes, roasting salmon and even making desserts. If you’re feeling the pressure of being spoilt for choice, our experts have reviewed the best air fryers currently on the market.

This nifty appliance is designed to fry food with much less oil than you’d use when deep-fat frying, or even pan frying. When using an air fryer, you’ll need little to no oil, as the appliance cooks food quickly by circulating hot air, resulting in a crispy finish. Who doesn’t want that?

With the cost of living set to rise in 2025, the Boxing Day sales provide the perfect chance to pick one of these energy-efficient appliances, that have an average running cost of around 17p per day. If we’ve managed to convince you to join the air fryer club, keep reading for our predictions for the Boxing Day sales, and the best deals you can shop now.

When do Boxing Day sale deals on air fryers start?

Traditionally, the Boxing Day sales run from Boxing Day itself (26 December), until 31 December, and then transition into the January sales come the new year. Sometimes, retailers will drop prices even further as we make our way into January. So, you will definitely see air fryer deals on 26 December, but we predict that you may spot a few deals ahead of then in the pre-Christmas sales.

What are the best air fryer Boxing Day deals to expect?

We like to look at last year’s deals, which provide us with a bit of flavour as to what we can expect when it comes to the Boxing Day sales.

The Ninja foodi dual zone digital air fryer dropped in price from £219 to £149 (Amazon.co.uk), which takes the top spot for the best dual air fryer in our review. However, the same air fryer is currently selling for the same price, so we’re interested to see whether it drops even further come Boxing Day.

The Instant vortex digital air fryer was another reduced model, from £129 to £89.99 (Amazon.co.uk), as was the Ninja speedi 10-in-1 rapid cooker and air fryer, which dropped to just £149.99 (Johnlewis.com). For Boxing Day 2024, we’re hoping for equally excellent discounts on air fryers. But, if you just can’t wait to shop, or plan on whipping up your Christmas Day roasties in an air fryer, then take a look at our pick of the best early Boxing Day deals to shop now.

Best air fryer deals to shop now

Salter EK4548 dual air fryer: Was £124.99, now £95.25, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( best-air-fryer-review-indybest.png )

The Salter EK4548 dual air fryer got top marks from our expert testers when it landed the top spot in our review of the best air fryers. “This model can make everything from steaks and shrimp to cakes and can even bake bread, making it a one-stop shop for almost any foodie, no matter what you’re after,” said our expert home appliance reviewer, Lauren. Right now, it’s nearly 25 per cent off at Amazon.

Tower T17021 family size air fryer: Was £69.99, now £37.49, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Another top pick for us, the Tower T17021 family-size air fryer is currently 46 per cent off at Amazon, thanks to this pre-Boxing Day sales deal. “It is very simple to use, and during weeks of testing, we found that it’s quick to heat up and cooks evenly without trouble,” noted Lauren.

Our Place wonder oven: Was £195, now £155, Fromourplace.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Our Place )

Perfect for those looking for a stylish air fryer to display proudly, the Our Place wonder oven can do everything from crispy air frying to roasting, and even steam infusion. We’d bag one of these nifty appliances while it has £40 off.

Tefal easy fry dual drawer EY901N40 air fryer: Was £169.99, now £99.99, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Currys )

Right now, you can save £70 on this dual air fryer from Tefal at Currys, thanks to a handsome pre-Boxing Day deal. The air fryer features dishwasher-safe parts, has a capacity of 8.3L, and seven preset functions.

Philips air fryer 5000 series XL: Was £179.99, now £85.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

We gave the Philips air fryer 5000 series XL four and a half stars in our guide, giving it the top place for a smart machine. For those who prioritise convenience, this is a must-have appliance. When writing about the air fryer, our tester said: “as well as being deep and large enough to fit half a chicken and plenty of chips, it’s wifi-enabled, and connects to the NutriU app, meaning it can be controlled from your phone and Alexa.” Cool, right?

In the mood for more Boxing Day bargains? Check out our guide to the best Currys deals to expect