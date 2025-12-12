Everything you need to know about Amazon’s January sale 2026

Whether you’ve got Christmas money to spend or you’re just looking to tick some items off your shopping list for the new year, it’s worth checking out what the Amazon January sales have to offer each year, and there’s not long to wait until the latest deals drop.

These days, we’re used to seeing sales from Black Friday all the way through to the new year, so it can be tricky to know what’s really worth your attention and money. That’s why I’ll be updating this page with the top Amazon deals in the January sales when they arrive.

Millions of people shop on Amazon, but while it often beats competitors on price, it’s still always worth checking you’re getting a good deal. By using the price-tracking website Camelcamelcamel, you can check how much Amazon usually sells a product for and decide whether the offer you’re interested in as good as it seems.

In the January sales, I’m expecting to see discounts across Amazon’s own tech as well as beauty products, electric toothbrushes and home appliances. Below, I’ve rounded up just a few of the deals I’ll be looking out for, as well as offers available at Amazon right now.

Why you can trust IndyBest’s Amazon January sale coverage

IndyBest’s team of shopping experts have been covering sales events such as the January sales for years, so we know a good deal from a bad one. When it comes to Amazon, we cover all its Prime Day sales as well as Black Friday deals.

In addition to knowing our way around a sale, we are experts in our fields and have spent countless hours testing and reviewing everything from air fryers to TVs. We’ll only recommend deals on brands we trust, so we can bring you genuine savings on products we think you’ll love as much as we do.

Best Amazon January sale deals to expect

The deals in the Amazon January 2025 sale can give us a flavour of what to expect from the 2026 event. Among the top offers earlier this year, there was £200 off a 55in Amazon Fire TV, more than £10 off the Olaplex no3 hair perfector, and more than £100 off the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones. While we can’t be certain which items will be discounted in the January 2026 sale, we’re expecting to see more impressive savings on Amazon tech, big-name beauty brands and much more.

Are there any Amazon January sale deals now?

While we’re still a few weeks away from the New Year sales, we’ve rounded up some deals available right now on products from some of our favourite brands at Amazon.

Ninja air fryer, AF100UK: Was £98.99, now £78.99, Amazon.co.uk

I’m expecting to see solid deals on home appliances in Amazon’s January sale, so if you’re looking for a healthier, more energy-efficient way to cook in the new year, keep an eye on this Ninja air fryer, which dropped to £69.99 in the January 2025 sales. IndyBest tester Lauren Cunningham found that, despite “using up to 75 per cent less fat than traditional frying methods, you still get a good crunch” with this model. “Its generous 3.8l basket can fit a medium-sized chicken and enables you to air fry, roast, reheat and dehydrate,” added Lauren. If you can’t wait to find out if it will get a further price drop, you can currently secure the air fryer with a discount of £20.

Dreamland hurry home deluxe velvet herringbone heated throw: Was £79.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

Nothing says January like snuggling up on the sofa, and this electric blanket is a reliable way to keep toasty. Home appliance expert Zoe loved this throw from Dreamland when she reviewed it, not only for its warmth but also for its style. “It’s the perfect answer for those of us who are style conscious and want a throw that looks great draped over the sofa,” she wrote, adding that it’s as “soft as a baby bunny”. This was featured in Amazon’s January sale last year, so I’ll be checking for a further price cut come 2026.

Fitbit inspire 3 fitness tracker: Was £84.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

Nothing will motivate you to stick to your fitness resolutions like this piece of kit. “The inspire 3 is Fitbit’s most basic, uncomplicated fitness tracker, and it’s a delight to use if you’re just getting started on your fitness journey,” said our writer Zoe Griffin. You can get a solid discount on this Fitbit now, but I’ll let you know if it gets a further price drop come the January sales.

Oura gen3 horizon smart ring: Was £186.59, now £104.89, Amazon.co.uk

The Oura gen3 horizon smart ring was featured in Amazon’s sale in January 2025, but there’s a very good deal on it right now. This discreet gadget will track both your sleep and activity, so it’s a good option if you’re looking to improve your all-round health.

Amazon Fire TV stick: Was £59.99, now £24.99, Amazon.co.uk

If you’ve had an Amazon Fire TV stick in your basket for a while, now’s a good time to invest, as it’s as its lowest ever price. The gadget enables you to tune in to your favourite streaming services in 4K, as well as accessing live TV when you download BBC iPlayer, ITVX and more.

When do Amazon January sale deals start?

The Amazon January sale officially starts on 1 January. However, you’ll often find Boxing Day deals carry on into the new year, merging with the January sales, so you won’t have long to wait until the deals start to drop. It’s hard to say when you’re likely to find the best discounts, so if you see an unmissable deal on an item you’ve had your eye on for a while, it may be best to snap it up before it sells out, rather than waiting to see if it gets a bigger reduction.

How long do Amazon January sale deals last?

Amazon’s January sales often last the whole month, up to 31 January. However, as mentioned above, the best deals are likely to sell out sooner rather than later, so keep an eye out for offers on items you’re keen to snap up.

