The P Louise beauty advent calendar is perfect for teens
Make-up is the star of the show in this beauty advent calendar
Whether you have a teenager or you want to get experimental with beauty this Christmas, the P Louise beauty advent calendar should be your first point of call.
The brand has been at the forefront of my social media feeds throughout the beauty advent calendar build-up, with everyone from teenagers to twenty-somethings wanting to get their hands on its skincare, body care and make-up.
In particular, its advent calendar (£250, Plouise.co.uk) has gained a lot of attention. For £250, you’ll get more than £550 worth of cosmetics and perhaps the best advent display. I got my hands on the indulgent haul to see if it lives up to the hype – here’s how I got on.
How I tested
I’ve opened nearly 35 beauty advent calendars in 2025, so I’m well aware of the landscape and what makes an exciting Christmas countdown. For this review, I opened each of the products, putting them to the test on my skin and compared their quality to those within other frontrunner calendars. I also considered packaging, the number and size of items included, and the distribution of formulas across make-up, skincare and body care. You can read my full testing criteria at the end of the review.
P Louise cruising home for Christmas make-up and beauty advent calendar 2025
- Worth: £567
- Number of days: 25
- Advent calendar highlights: P Louise destination diaries eye and face palette, P Louise foam fantasy foaming body wash, P Louise passenger princess lip palette
- Available: Now
- Why we love it
- An incredible 49 items included
- Packaging rivals a dedicated Christmas display
- Perfect for a dramatic eye or lip
- Take note
- Some scents are quite overpowering
- Takes up a lot of space
The P Louise beauty advent calendar isn’t exactly budget-friendly, but the sheer number of products goes a long way toward justifying its £250 price tag. When you break down every item individually – counting each make-up brush and lip liner as its own product – the total comes to 49.
Saving the best for last, the palette takes centre stage on day 25. Designed to mimic the appearance of a diary, it’s broken down into pages of 24 eyeshadows, eight bronzers, eight blushes and eight highlighters. This spread alone rivals other advent calendars I’ve tested. I was pleased to discover the shades on offer weren’t a garish selection of greens, blues and yellows, but a tasteful mix of bronzes, pinks, browns and burgundies – perfect for party season.
When testing the various formulas, the strawberry snowflake hand cream impressed me. Granted, its sugary scent won't be for everyone, but I’m all for an indulgent aroma as the festive season nears. In terms of make-up, the setting spray was a burst of hydration and dried down instantly.
Some of the products, such as the loose glitter, skew younger than others and older recipients might not glean as much value from the contents. However, if you love a full face of glam (cut crease, red lip and all), then you’re in for a dazzling December.
As for the packaging, P Louise is known for its elaborate designs. The calendar arrives in four separate parts – a campervan, caravan, pick-up truck and HGV truck – and it comes with its own red, white and pink track to display the various vehicles. The attention to detail is spectacular, and the cocotte design is sure to be a hit with teens.
Is the P Louise beauty advent calendar worth £250?
Yes, if you’re a make-up obsessive, then you’ll easily find more than £250 of value within the P Louise advent calendar. You’ll be able to enjoy everything from lip products to primers and, besides foundation and concealer, your cosmetics will be set for 2026 (and beyond). Skincare lovers will be pleased – with cleansers, sheet masks and lip balms galore – but I’d argue there are better offerings if you’re looking for all things acids, actives and Korean ingredients.
In short, make-up (and glorious packaging) is the star of the show. If you’re looking to get experimental, all dolled up for party season or take a teen’s first foray with beauty to the next level, look no further.
How I tested the P Louise beauty advent calendar
Pre-December (a cardinal sin), I unboxed the full contents of the cruising home for Christmas advent calendar. While doing so, I paid attention to the following:
- Packaging: I gauged how sturdy, aesthetic and distinctive the design was, weighing up whether it could be reused in Christmases to come.
- Size and quantity: I noted how many products lay within and noted whether they were of a usable size (ideally full-sizes) or merely sample sachets.
- Product type: I considered whether the categories of beauty products featured were desirable and whether the calendar leaned more to make-up, skincare or body care fanatics.
- Performance: Putting the formulas to the test on my own skin, I recorded any standout products.
- Value for money: I decided whether the contents equated to the cost of the P Louise advent calendar and compared the offering to that of similarly priced brands.
