The Sephora beauty advent calendar has always been a big one to look forward to and, for years, all of us here in Blighty could only dream of the festive offerings our US neighbours had up for grabs. No more. As of last year (when Sephora officially landed on UK soil), we have had access to the retailer’s Christmas countdown – and we think this year’s might even be better.

Yes, it seems everyone is still clinging on to the last few kernels of heat from summer but, unfortunately, beauty advent calendars are somewhat of a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it situation, with some offerings for 2024 (ahem, Beauty Bay) already sold out.

As such, we got out hands on the illustrious advent calendar to let you in on everything you’ll need to know before parting with £199. The very thing that makes this calendar stand out is the sheer number of full-size products (24 to be precise), as well as the usual minis and deluxe sizes (of which there are 16). Intrigued? Keep reading for my full review.

How we tested

We got hold of the Sephora favourites advent calendar before it launched online and, dare we say it, ripped into all 25 boxes three months ahead of the all-important 1 December start date.

Sephora advent calendar unboxing

We tested the products, delved into the brands included and considered their quality, value and popularity as part of our overall rating. If you don’t want to know every little detail about this pukka bundle of goodies then now’s the time to stop scrolling, but if you’re ever the economical shopper, read on for all things Christmas beauty excitement.