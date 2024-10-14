Jump to content
Sephora’s beauty advent calendar might be the most generous Christmas countdown

Its estimated value is over £1,000

Lucy Smith
Beauty writer
Monday 14 October 2024 06:40 EDT
The calendar boasts 24 full-size products
The calendar boasts 24 full-size products (The Independent)

The Sephora beauty advent calendar has always been a big one to look forward to and, for years, all of us here in Blighty could only dream of the festive offerings our US neighbours had up for grabs. No more. As of last year (when Sephora officially landed on UK soil), we have had access to the retailer’s Christmas countdown – and we think this year’s might even be better.

Yes, it seems everyone is still clinging on to the last few kernels of heat from summer but, unfortunately, beauty advent calendars are somewhat of a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it situation, with some offerings for 2024 (ahem, Beauty Bay) already sold out.

As such, we got out hands on the illustrious advent calendar to let you in on everything you’ll need to know before parting with £199. The very thing that makes this calendar stand out is the sheer number of full-size products (24 to be precise), as well as the usual minis and deluxe sizes (of which there are 16). Intrigued? Keep reading for my full review.

How we tested

We got hold of the Sephora favourites advent calendar before it launched online and, dare we say it, ripped into all 25 boxes three months ahead of the all-important 1 December start date.

Sephora advent calendar unboxing

We tested the products, delved into the brands included and considered their quality, value and popularity as part of our overall rating. If you don’t want to know every little detail about this pukka bundle of goodies then now’s the time to stop scrolling, but if you’re ever the economical shopper, read on for all things Christmas beauty excitement.

Sephora favorites advent calendar

sephora favorites advent calendar review indybest
  • Price: £199
  • Worth: Over £1000
  • Number of days: 25
  • Advent calendar highlights: Glossier you, Medik8 anti-ageing products, Drunk Elephant bronzing drops and Olaplex haircare
  • Available: To pre-order for latest dispatch 31 October
  • Why we love it
    • There are 24 full-size products
    • Lots of trending brands, including glow recipe and Sol de Janeiro
    • Less filler own-brand products than in 2023
  • Take note
    • Some of the formulas included nod to old beauty trends
    • Packaging could be more flamboyant

Costing just shy of £200, Sephora’s Christmas countdown sits firmly in the middle in terms of price when compared to the rest of 2024’s advent calendars. That said, it is one of the few offerings that cost less than £250 yet are still worth more than £1000. Even better, it’s the only calendar we’ve seen that contains as many as 24 full-size products.

The design is relatively simple and opens in the same fashion as 2023’s: a draw and chest-style unveiling in a silver and pink metallic wrap.

With 40 products total and 20 “advent-exclusive” items, Sephora’s offering promises things money can’t buy elsewhere. Last year, cult inclusions ranged from Juliette Has A Gun fragrances to Tan-Luxe face tanners and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Rose Inc. lipsticks. I’d argue that this year’s bundle is far more in tune with the brands people are talking about. Think Kosas, 111 skin, Byoma and Sol de Janeiro, specifically the fragrances (we were pleased to unbox one of the cheirosa 68 perfume mist).

As for make-up, we were most impressed with the brand’s 2024 formula roster. From the viral Mac stack mascara to Drunk Elephant’s bronzing drops, Sephora really seems to have its finger on the pulse of 2024 make-up. Inside was also a Rare Beauty soft pinch lip oil (£20, Sephora.co.uk), which appears almost as a liquid lipstick (which made us hesitant) but applies like a silky soft cream that was hydrating and smoothing.

That said, there were a few products that we were surprised to see. For example, a Makeup by Mario eyeshadow quad (£24, Sephora.co.uk) that’s a tad 2015 cut-crease. Likewise, the Huda liquid lipstick and Charlotte Tilbury beauty light wand (£30, Sephora.co.uk) feel a little heavy-handed for this year’s stripped-back approach to make-up. Then again, we don’t doubt the industry will surprise us with another trend 180 in the coming months.

The skincare and haircare formulas are not to be overlooked. We were particularly excited to see products from Moroccanoil treatment oil (£14.45, Sephora.co.uk) (with everyone’s scalp oiling obsession, lately), Tatcha matcah cleanser (£19, Sephora.co.uk) and Byoma hydrating milky toner (£11, Sephora.co.uk).

We’ll leave the surprise of exactly what’s in each day specifically to keep the mystery alive but this calendar serves up an impressive way to sample lots of new and exciting products. This will sell out.

The verdict: Sephora advent calendar

While £199 is admittedly a large chunk of your income to part with, we can’t deny the hefty worth of the many products featured in the Sephora advent calendar. The sheer number of full sizes and even the minis (Glossier you perfume and the amika dry shampoo) were welcome in our cosmetics cabinet and there were few, if any, filler products in this year’s box.

Were there a handful of products outside of TikTok’s constantly changing ‘must-haves’? Yes, but they were from high-end brands and will likely circle back into your routine the next time the wind changes. Who thought low-rise jeans would ever return, eh?

What’s more, Sephora’s favorites collection would make for a perfect premium gift this Christmas. Who wouldn’t want to unbox a mega myriad of Aveda, Nars and Neom on a December morning?

