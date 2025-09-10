Asos’ £98 beauty advent calendar is “very exciting” with Laneige, Mac and Elemis

The Asos face + body beauty advent calendar has been an industry mainstay since 2017. Traditionally, it sits in the middle of the budget and ultra-luxe advents, combining a sub-£100 price point with a bountiful selection of high-end and affordable beauty. Beauty aficionados can think of it as Elemis meets The Inkey List.

While Liberty’s offering is all about premium beauty products, and Sephora’s a masterclass in trending cosmetics (browse my full guide to the best beauty advent calendars), the Asos advent skews a touch younger with TikTok-viral products and entry-level skincare.

You won’t find top strength retinols or heady fragrance here. I think the Asos beauty advent calendar is just the ticket for young adults and teens making their first foray into the world of beauty – but only if their parents are willing to treat them. Scroll on for my honest review, including contents, price and all the important dates to know.

How I tested

I got my hands on this year's Asos haul more than two weeks before launch ( Lucy Smith )

After receiving the calendar on 21 August, I set about emptying and testing its contents – so expect spoilers ahead. While examining the advent, I considered the following criteria:

Packaging – I gauged the quality of the advent calendar design and weighed up whether it would be aesthetically pleasing to display over the Christmas period. I also considered whether it was suitable for reuse in future years.

– I gauged the quality of the advent calendar design and weighed up whether it would be aesthetically pleasing to display over the Christmas period. I also considered whether it was suitable for reuse in future years. Size – Each year, the number of full-size versus mini products seems to increase, with some brands now offering a generous 24 days of full-size products. I compared Asos’ offering against competitor calendars and thought about the desirability of the included travel sizes. For instance, is a single-use body butter actually helpful?

Each year, the number of full-size versus mini products seems to increase, with some brands now offering a generous 24 days of full-size products. I compared Asos’ offering against competitor calendars and thought about the desirability of the included travel sizes. For instance, is a single-use body butter actually helpful? Brands – With the popularity of various cosmetics brands ebbing and flowing as the years go by, I tallied up the number of ‘must-have’ brands included.

With the popularity of various cosmetics brands ebbing and flowing as the years go by, I tallied up the number of ‘must-have’ brands included. Formulas – Often with beauty advent calendars, the brands included can be seen as cult, while the products themselves leave much to be desired. I examined this with the contents of the Asos advent, looking out the best formulas from the best brands, not just slightly rubbish items from the best brands.

Often with beauty advent calendars, the brands included can be seen as cult, while the products themselves leave much to be desired. I examined this with the contents of the Asos advent, looking out the best formulas from the best brands, not just slightly rubbish items from the best brands. Distinctiveness – Finally, I assessed where the Asos face + body advent calendar sits within the market and what it offers that other brands don’t. Ideally, there’d be product exclusives and year-on-year newness.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

As the author of The Independent’s guide to the best beauty advent calendars 2025, Lucy Smith is across all the top Christmas countdowns coming online and in-store this winter. She has reviewed plenty of these and, this year, has already covered competitor brands including Boots, Charlotte Tilbury and Selfridges. She’s well-versed on the brands of the moment, having covered new monthly launches for IndyBest since July 2024, and tests a whole host of formulas daily – so she knows which ones are up to scratch. Find her verdict on Asos’ 25-day offering below.

Read more: This is everything inside the Space NK beauty advent calendar 2025