If you’re one to set the ambience with a scented candle and curl up with a good book, then the announcement of Yankee Candle’s beauty advent calendars for 2025 will be sure to spark joy.

As usual, the brand has gone live with two advent offerings, including the fragrance lover's book (£49.99, Yankeecandle.co.uk) and the 24 days of fragrance wreath (£28.99, Yankeecandle.co.uk), with this year’s design featuring a playful snowscape of sledders, skiers and ice skaters.

Technically speaking, the launch dates for these coveted calendars aren’t public knowledge, but a little birdie from the brand gave me the low-down that both calendars will go live on 22 August for loyalty rewards members, with a wider release on 29 August. So, mark your calendars.

There’s not long to go until the big drop, but you’ve still got time to mull over your options, especially with Yankee Candle announcing all the goodies you can expect to find in its calendars. Here’s everything you need to know.

Yankee Candle 24 days of fragrance wreath advent calendar: £28.99, Yankeecandle.co.uk – Available from 22 August

open image in gallery The wreath offering is the more affordable of Yankee Candle's two calendars ( Yankee Candle )

An entry level advent calendar at sub-£30, Yankee Candle’s fragrance wreath selection combines 24 scented tea lights with a reusable glass holder. Some of the products aren’t available to buy separately but Yankee Candle enthusiasts will be pleased to see some of their favourite scents – including the ever-popular ‘Christmas cookie’ candle – in the mix. Compared to the box advent below, the wreath iteration is more notably seasonal and, specifically, contains the following tealights:

Christmas cookie tea lights x 3

Christmas Eve tea lights x 3

Cinnamon stick tea lights x 3

Silver sage and pine tea lights x 3

Black cherry tea lights x 3

Amber and sandalwood tea lights x 3

Wild orchid tea lights x 3

Winter night stars tea lights x 3

And a tea light holder

Yankee Candle fragrance lover's book advent calendar: £49.99, Yankeecandle.co.uk – Available from 22 August

open image in gallery While there are only 24 doors to open, both advent calendars are filled with 25 products ( Yankee Candle )

If you’re after a slightly longer lasting candle selection, the brand’s book offering features 12 of the above tea lights plus 12 votives, which burn three times as long (if not more). Here, the collection of scents is also more varied and buyers will be able to enjoy non-festive favourites, including ‘clean cotton’ and ‘a calm and quiet place.’ Again, you’ll receive a glass tea light holder and, if you don’t mind ruining the December surprise, the full fillings are as follows:

Tea lights, 9.8g –

Clean cotton

Amber and sandalwood

Cinnamon Stick

Black cherry

A calm and quiet place

Christmas Eve

Bayside cedar

Red raspberry

Vanilla cupcake

Winter night stars

Silver sage and pine

Christmas cookie

And a tea light holder

Votives, 37g –

Silver sage and pine

Christmas cookie

Holiday winterfest

Santa on skis

Vanilla flurries

Slopeside spritz

Summit stargazing

Red apple wreath

White spruce and grapefruit

Vanilla cupcake

Christmas Eve

Black cherry

