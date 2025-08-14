Here’s everything inside the Yankee Candle advent calendar for 2025
‘Tis the season for home scenting
If you’re one to set the ambience with a scented candle and curl up with a good book, then the announcement of Yankee Candle’s beauty advent calendars for 2025 will be sure to spark joy.
As usual, the brand has gone live with two advent offerings, including the fragrance lover's book (£49.99, Yankeecandle.co.uk) and the 24 days of fragrance wreath (£28.99, Yankeecandle.co.uk), with this year’s design featuring a playful snowscape of sledders, skiers and ice skaters.
Technically speaking, the launch dates for these coveted calendars aren’t public knowledge, but a little birdie from the brand gave me the low-down that both calendars will go live on 22 August for loyalty rewards members, with a wider release on 29 August. So, mark your calendars.
There’s not long to go until the big drop, but you’ve still got time to mull over your options, especially with Yankee Candle announcing all the goodies you can expect to find in its calendars. Here’s everything you need to know.
Yankee Candle 24 days of fragrance wreath advent calendar: £28.99, Yankeecandle.co.uk – Available from 22 August
An entry level advent calendar at sub-£30, Yankee Candle’s fragrance wreath selection combines 24 scented tea lights with a reusable glass holder. Some of the products aren’t available to buy separately but Yankee Candle enthusiasts will be pleased to see some of their favourite scents – including the ever-popular ‘Christmas cookie’ candle – in the mix. Compared to the box advent below, the wreath iteration is more notably seasonal and, specifically, contains the following tealights:
- Christmas cookie tea lights x 3
- Christmas Eve tea lights x 3
- Cinnamon stick tea lights x 3
- Silver sage and pine tea lights x 3
- Black cherry tea lights x 3
- Amber and sandalwood tea lights x 3
- Wild orchid tea lights x 3
- Winter night stars tea lights x 3
- And a tea light holder
Yankee Candle fragrance lover's book advent calendar: £49.99, Yankeecandle.co.uk – Available from 22 August
If you’re after a slightly longer lasting candle selection, the brand’s book offering features 12 of the above tea lights plus 12 votives, which burn three times as long (if not more). Here, the collection of scents is also more varied and buyers will be able to enjoy non-festive favourites, including ‘clean cotton’ and ‘a calm and quiet place.’ Again, you’ll receive a glass tea light holder and, if you don’t mind ruining the December surprise, the full fillings are as follows:
Tea lights, 9.8g –
- Clean cotton
- Amber and sandalwood
- Cinnamon Stick
- Black cherry
- A calm and quiet place
- Christmas Eve
- Bayside cedar
- Red raspberry
- Vanilla cupcake
- Winter night stars
- Silver sage and pine
- Christmas cookie
- And a tea light holder
Votives, 37g –
- Silver sage and pine
- Christmas cookie
- Holiday winterfest
- Santa on skis
- Vanilla flurries
- Slopeside spritz
- Summit stargazing
- Red apple wreath
- White spruce and grapefruit
- Vanilla cupcake
- Christmas Eve
- Black cherry
Looking for more festive shopping inspiration? The waitlist for Charlotte Tilbury’s sell-out beauty advent calendar is now live