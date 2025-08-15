Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Even with the rise of dedicated shops like Sephora and Lookfantastic, every beauty obsessive has trodden the hallowed halls of the beauty aisles at Boots. Despite stiff competition, it remains a key retailer, and Boots’ beauty advent calendars are no exception.

That’s right: this year, the high-street retailer has launched not one, but two Christmas countdowns: the 24 beauty stars luxury advent calendar (£150, Boots.com) and the 24 days of skin advent calendar (£70, Boots.com).

There are already more than 15 beauty advent calendars on offer, and it’s only August. While Boots is keeping some of the magic of Christmas alive with just a sneak peek at these new 24-day bundles, I can spy a few clues of what’s to come. I predict Korean skincare, luxury Drunk Elephant moisturisers and more.

Boots usually takes a more affordable approach to beauty advent calendars and, while high-end department stores like Liberty and Selfridges charge more than £250, Boots’ 2025 calendar keeps things more accessibly aspirational with options at £70 and £150. Scroll on for everything I know so far, including full worth, a first look at the contents and how to join the waitlist.

Boots 24 beauty stars luxury advent calendar: £150, Boots.com

open image in gallery Boots have kept the contents of the beauty stars calendar hidden, but I've figured out a handful of them ( Boots )

The beauty stars calendar is Boots’ main advent offering, with a whopping £600+ worth. The retailer is keeping the full 24 days secret for now, but after peering at the press shot, I’ve spied some gems. Included are Drunk Elephant’s protini polypeptide cream (£21, Boots.com), Sol de Janeiro’s 76 perfume mist (£24, Boots.com), the Laneige lip glowy balm (£17.50, Boots.com) and Iconic London’s get cheeky face powder palette (£35, Boots.com).

Boots 24 days of skin advent calendar: £70, Boots.com

open image in gallery All of these products are specialised for skincare ( Boots )

Interestingly, skincare obsessives will get their very own advent. If you have a penchant for fresh skin and make-up-free days, then you’ll find what you’re looking for in Boots’ 24 days of skin offering. Again, the worth of this calendar exceeds four times the amount you’ll pay and, in addition to the products above, I’ve spotted Round Lab’s birch juice sunscreen (£18.90, Boots.com) and Anua’s PDRN hyaluronic acid capsule serum (£18, Boots.com), as well as some impressive Korean skincare heroes.

