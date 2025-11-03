Next’s beauty advent calendar is cheaper than most, but one of the best

The Next beauty advent calendar has been on my radar since its first iteration in 2020, and last year the retailer upped its game by offering two varieties of its Christmas cosmetics countdown, containing mid-range and luxury products. While you’d be forgiven for placing Next in a different camp to the likes of Selfridges and Sephora, this year the retailer is back with another pair of calendars that are not to be overlooked – and might even rival the big-hitters.

Read our round-up of the best beauty advent calendars here

The 25 days of beauty (£95, Next.co.uk) and luxury beauty calendars (£185, Next.co.uk) both sit in pricing sweet spots, with the former costing less than Lookfantastic and Asos, while the luxury version is cheaper than all of the high-end department stores (Liberty and Harvey Nichols included). The real question is whether this affordability suggests something is missing beneath the surface. In my view, it doesn’t

On the contrary, the contents of the two Next hauls look better than ever and are full to the brim with the brands people want to see in 2025, from Hello Sunday and Bondi Sands to Noble Isle and Neom. Read on to see how I got on when unboxing them, including testing the products, counting the full sizes and more.

How I tested

I got hands-on with all of the products in the calendars ( Lucy Smith/The Independent )

While December is still more than a month away, I opened both of Next’s beauty advent calendars for 2025. I paid attention to the packaging, sizes of products, brands included, and any other standout qualities that set them apart from other beauty advent calendars. You can read a detailed breakdown of my testing criteria at the end of the review.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Lucy Smith is The Independent’s beauty writer. She’s written a detailed guide to the best beauty advent calendars, and has written reviews of everything from Sephora’s beauty advent calendar to Asos’s face and body advent. She also ensures to stay abreast of new launches.

Looking for more advent inspiration? I unboxed the Liberty beauty advent calendar – here’s my honest review