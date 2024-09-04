Support truly

Call us overeager for starting to think about Boots Black Friday deals already, ahead of the November sale, but the early bird catches the worm, as the saying goes. Indeed, seasoned sale shoppers will know being prepared for Black Friday can boost your chances of grabbing the best deals. Be it the Clinique black honey almost lipstick or the Huda beauty setting powder, it’s time to start bookmarking your favourite products in anticipation of Black Friday offers.

As always, the Black Friday sale will kick off officially on the final Friday of November, after our friends across the Atlantic have celebrated Thanksgiving. Even better, the reductions will keep going throughout the weekend, before finishing on Cyber Monday (2 December).

Read more: Black Friday 2024 shopping guide

Along with Amazon, Currys, Argos and more, Boots always treats us to fantastic discounts during its Black Friday sale, and the retailer has already set up its Black Friday 2024 landing page to give us a taste of what’s to come. We’re predicting deals on everything from perfume and beauty to electric toothbrushes.

Last year, we saw Boots slash prices on Drunk Elephant skincare, Oral-B electric toothbrushes, Philips IPL machines and more, so it’s a great opportunity to save money on your wishlist, or just to get ahead with your Christmas shopping.

Our team of shopping experts will be on hand throughout Black Friday, to bring you the best deals, but, until then, keep scrolling for everything you need to know about the Boots Black Friday sale, plus the offers available to snap up now.

When will the Boots Black Friday deals begin?

This year, Black Friday takes place on 29 November, with deals continuing through until Cyber Monday on 2 December. You’ll have four full days to shop the official sale, but it’s worth noting that plenty of retailers launch their reductions early, in the weeks leading up to Black Friday, so, keep your eyes peeled and watch this space.

What Boots Black Friday deals can we expect to see?

While the Dyson corrale is already reduced (see below), based on previous years’ sales, we’d hope to see the airwrap at a lower price, too. Elsewhere, we’ll be eyeing up the likes of Mac, No7 and Estée Lauder for deals on lip liners, retinols and foundations. We’re also used to seeing Chanel’s iconic No. 5, coco mademoiselle and chance perfumes in the sale, with Black Friday being the ideal time to save money on high-ticket brands and products.

What are the best Boots deals to shop now?

If you can’t wait until November to treat yourself or stock up on your favourite products, we’ve rounded up some of the best offers available at Boots right now.

Neutrogena retinol boost serum: Was £24.49, now £12.24, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

Finding a retinol with an ample dose of vitamin A that’s not too irritating on the skin is no easy feat, let alone if you’re on a tight budget. Enter: Neutrogena’s retinol boost serum, which is now half price at Boots. Dubbing it one of the best retinols, our tester was impressed with the “silky-feeling, lightweight texture of this product”. Our reviewer also noticed their skin looked “more radiant and smoother after just a couple of uses”, and they “didn’t get any dryness or irritation”, despite using it a bit more frequently than they would recommend.

Dyson corrale straightener, nickel/fuchsia: Was £399.99, now £299.99, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

One of Dyson’s bestselling hair tools, alongside the airwrap and supersonic, the Dyson corrale promises to save you time and heat damage while styling your hair. Reviewing the product in depth, our tester found the cord-free function “makes it very easy to reach around tricky sections, such as the back of the head, and we were able to straighten our locks fully in just five minutes – far quicker than normal”. They added they were left with “sleek hair that was noticeably less frizzy”. With £100 off at Boots, this is a no-brainer for fans of a glossy down ’do.

