Ange Postecoglou was seen at an event with Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis just weeks before being confirmed as the club’s new manager.

Postecoglou was officially announced as the replacement for outgoing boss Nuno Espirito Santo hours after Nuno was sacked early on Tuesday (9 September) morning, following a well-publicised fallout with Marinakis.

However, footage shows Postecoglou and Marinakis in contact as far back as July, when Marinakis, president of Greece’s top-tier football league, honoured Postecoglou with an award for being the first Greek to win the Europa League.

The pair are seen at the same table during the ceremony, in close discussion over a bottle of wine.

Prior to his sacking, Nuno admitted his relationship with Marinakis had soured in a bombshell press conference, saying: “I think everybody at the club should be together, but it is not the reality.”