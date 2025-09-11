Meet the ‘pawlitician’ crowned Westminster’s Dog of the Year

Labour's Sarah Edwards and her pooch Poykee were crowned Westminster Dog of the Year winners as the event returned on Thursday, 11 September.

MPs united across party lines in Victoria Tower Gardens join forces over one thing — their love of their four-legged friends — as they competed in the annual dog show for politicians and their pets.

It is the first time the event has been held since 2023, after the general election caused the 2024 edition to be cancelled.

Ms Edwards told The Independent she was keen to enter after being elected, and was surprised but "absolutely delighted" at their win.