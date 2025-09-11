Steve Darling and guide dog Jennie win the hearts of Westminster’s Dog of the Year

Steve Darling's guide dog Jennie won Westminster Dog of the Year's "pawblic" vote on Thursday, 11 September, after winning the hearts of politicians with her antics in the House of Commons.

The pooch can often be seen lying on the floor as her owner, the Liberal Democrat MP for Torbay, speaks in the chamber.

Outside Parliament, MPs united across party lines to join forces over one thing — their love of their four-legged friends — as they competed in the annual dog show for politicians and their pets.

Mr Darling, who has around 3 per cent vision, praised Jennie for the confidence she brings him.

On whether her newfound fame has gone to her head, he joked that Jennie thinks "that big palace in central London is "just built for her, for people to come and love her."