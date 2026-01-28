A manager saved the life of a freezing homeless woman who was “stiff as a rock” by carrying her inside his convenience store after a winter storm hit Texas.

Faris Hussain, a manager at Evans Food Mart in Fort Worth, was alerted by a shopper on Thursday (January 22) that the woman, a regular customer known as Bobbi, was lying immobile on the frozen ground outside.

Hussain ran outside, picked up Bobbi and carried her inside where she began to warm up before paramedics arrived and took her to hospital.

Speaking to local outlet KTVT, Hussain said the store always looks out for the local community; “Doing it once in a while, it’s not going to cut it. We do it on the daily for our daily customers all the time, every time.”