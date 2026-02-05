Excited police dog has a ball tunneling through snow in Canada

Watch as an excited police dog blows off steam as he jumps through a blanket of snow in Canada.

Footage shared by Toronto Police on Friday (30 January) shows Beaux, a narcotics and firearms detection dog, making the most of the snow day and tunneling through snow.

Officers said that Beaux knows “that playing hard” is just as important as working, “especially when gifted a dump of powder like this one in the training grounds.”

Last week, a record single-day snowfall of 56cm blanketed Toronto, with more than 500 flights cancelled after the city’s main airport was snowed in.