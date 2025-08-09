Trump says he will meet Putin for Ukraine peace talks

Donald Trump has confirmed he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the war in Ukraine.

Speaking at the White House on Friday (8 August), Mr Trump said the meeting would take place “very shortly”. He later announced on Truth Social that it would be held in Alaska next Friday.

He suggested a possible peace deal could involve “some swapping” of territories.

The Kremlin confirmed the summit in an online statement, saying the two leaders would explore options for a “long-term peaceful resolution to the Ukrainian crisis”.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responded on Saturday (9 August), saying Ukrainians “will not gift their land to the occupier”.