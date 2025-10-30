Trump and Xi shake hands for 27 seconds

Watch as Donald Trump and Xi Jingping shake hands for 27 seconds before “amazing” talks between the two leaders.

The pair met in Busan, South Korea on Thursday (30 October), following months of escalating tension between the countries.

Following the meeting, Mr Trump boarded Air Force One to return to Washington. He said that he would rate the talks a “12 on a scale of one to 10”.

Whilst the talks did not end in a formal agreement, Mr Trump agreed to reduce tariffs on some Chinese goods entering the US, whilst Beijing agreed to suspend export control measures it had placed on rare earths, which are crucial to the manufacture of many modern technologies.