78ft Statue of Liberty replica collapses after being battered by high winds in Brazil

This is the moment strong winds toppled an 80ft Statue of Liberty replica in Brazil.

Footage captured the towering monument leaning and swaying as high winds battered the city of Guaiba, Rio Grande do Sul, on Monday (December 15).

The structure then collapsed, just narrowly missing cars parked in a Havan retail megastore as onlookers watched on in horror.

No injuries were reported following the dramatic fall.

Authorities were quick to cordon off the area, while emergency responders were reportedly deployed to clear debris within a matter of hours.