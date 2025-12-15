This is the moment This Morning star Baroness Sayeeda Warsi’s husband called her during a live broadcast.

The former Conservative Party chairwoman appeared on Monday’s show (15 December) to discuss the importance of early prostate cancer screening, following Sir Cliff Richard’s diagnosis.

As she discussed the screening with hosts Josie Gibson, Dermot O’Leary and fellow panelist Gyles Brandreth, her mobile phone rang.

Brandreth answered the phone and said: “So sorry, she is actually on the television at the moment.

“Call her back later, in about 20 minutes.”