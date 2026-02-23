Zohran Mamdani personally called pupils to announce school closures as the worst storm in decade hits New York City.

A total of 59 million people are under weather warnings, with travel bans now in place.

It is expected to be the most powerful nor'easter storm in nearly a decade for much of the region, bringing snow, powerful winds and coastal flooding.

The New York City Mayor shared a video of him surprising a student called Victoria with the news her school will be closed on Monday (23 February)

Mamdani said: “We have a full snow day. No online school, no remote learning. Full classic snow day.

“So my only ask to you is you that you just stay safe. Stay indoors during the height of the storm.”