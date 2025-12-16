Vogue Williams says she has undergone “intense” cosmetic procedures after her time in the I’m A Celebrity jungle.

In her first-ever YouTube vlog, posted a week after leaving Australia, Williams, who was a late addition to the jungle, paid a visit to a beautician to “get all the important jobs done”.

“I hope it's intense,” she said before explaining that jungle life caused her to break out. “I know, first-world problems,” she added.

A later clip showed her wearing an LED face mask before getting a laser peel. “So that is my Christmas skin, just need to get my Christmas hair done now. Look at that grey hair, I am literally rotting!” she said.