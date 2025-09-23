Trump Debunked: Health experts slam president’s baseless autism claims

Health regulators and experts stress there is no evidence linking Tylenol (paracetamol) use during pregnancy to autism, rejecting claims by US president Donald Trump.

“Our medicines regulator has confirmed it is safe to take in pregnancy,” said Dr. Edward Mullins, Clinical Associate Professor at The George Institute for Global Health, speaking to The Independent.

The US president repeatedly advised pregnant women at a press conference on Monday not to take Tylenol – suggesting it is a potential cause of autism.

A large Swedish study involving 2.5 million women found no association between maternal paracetamol use, genetic factors, family history, and autism spectrum disorder.