Trump set to make announcement that links autism with Tylenol — but experts are critical: Live updates

Donald Trump is expected to link use of over-the-counter pain relievers to autism, raising concerns among major medical groups following health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s vow to find a “cause” for the disorder by September.
The president is reportedly set to announce alleged links between autism and the use of acetaminophen — the active ingredient in the widely popular Tylenol — during pregnancy.
Major medical groups have long found acetaminophen to be safe but have advised pregnant women to consult with their physicians before taking it, as with any drug during pregnancy.
Administration officials are also expected to tout leucovorin — a form of the vitamin B9, also known as folate — as a potential treatment.
Monday’s announcement follows a review of research led by Harvard University's Chan School of Public Health that found that children may be more likely to develop autism and other neurodevelopmental disorders when exposed to Tylenol during pregnancy. But other studies have found no such link.
Autism diagnoses have risen over the last two decades, largely due to an increased awareness and an expanding definition of the condition. Kennedy, a conspiracy theorist and vaccine skeptic, has pushed a discredited theory that routine vaccinations are responsible for the rise in the diagnosis.
UK experts have condemned “fearmongering” in the United States following reports surrounding an upcoming announcement from the Trump administration linking Tylenol use in pregnancy and autism.
What does the research say?
Researchers at Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health and the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai recently determined that children may be more likely to develop neurodevelopmental disorders including autism and ADHD if exposed to acetaminophen during pregnancy.
But experts and the researchers who conducted the review — which has been swept up in RFK’s crusade — have cautioned that the study does not prove a causal link, and that use of the drug does not “cause” autism.
Another study published in Sweden last year which reviewed more than 2.5 million children “found no evidence that acetaminophen use during pregnancy was associated with children’s risk of autism, ADHD or intellectual disability.”
“IDK who may need to hear this, but middle school science taught us correlation ≠ causation,” wrote Trump’s former surgeon general Jerome Adams. “As we assess RFK's expected announcement on autism [and] Tylenol today, remember: acetaminophen use during pregnancy may align with autism diagnoses, but that doesn’t prove cause.”
He added: “For a claim like Tylenol causing autism, we need a plausible biological mechanism and robust evidence. Illness during pregnancy, parental age, genetics, or environmental factors are all more likely culprits. Science demands we dig deeper before pointing fingers [and] scaring moms.”
Linking Tylenol to autism is 'reckless,' experts say
The Trump administration’s interpretation of decades of data and research finding no link between autism and Tylenol use during pregnancy is reckless and anti-science, according to health experts who closely study autism.
Hosting an ”entire press conference just on Tylenol would be reckless in my opinion without additional info,” Dr. Peter Jay Hotez, Dean of Baylor College of Medicine's National School of Tropical Medicine and a professor in the Departments of Molecular Virology & Microbiology and Pediatrics.
“Of course that’s what MAHA is: Reckless. Also not deep thinking in terms of science,” he wrote. “They tend to veer towards magical thinking like a child.”
Dr. Vin Gupta with the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation called the announcement “another example of this admin cherry picking data from years ago, ignoring the best research, and then claiming they are white knights.”
RFK Jr. is “taking half truths or low quality data” and “committing precious resources in a faux attempt at transparency” to search for debunked answers to back up their spurious agenda, he told NBC.
Kennedy had previously similarly targeted fluoride and COVID-19 vaccines — and now appears to be doing so with Tylenol, Gupta said.
Autism can be linked to environmental risk factors, like exposure to air pollution, as well as maternal health, but Kenndy is “looking at poor data and making a mountain out of a molehill.”
Major medical groups reaffirm Tylenol safety during pregnancy after dubious Trump administration plans
Following news earlier this month that the Trump administration was preparing to announce a causal link between Tylenol and autism, major medical groups reinforced studies that have found use of acetaminophen during pregnancy remains a safe way to treat pain and fever.
Several studies have determined acetaminophen is a safe way to treat pain and fever when used in moderation.
“Pregnant patients should not be frightened away from the many benefits of acetaminophen, which is safe and one of the few options pregnant people have for pain relief,” according to Dr. Christopher Zahn, chief of clinical practice with the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.
Obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. Salena Zanotti told Cleveland Clinic earlier this year that acetaminophen is considered the safest drug to take during pregnancy for fever and pain.
“When you’re pregnant, it’s riskier to have an untreated fever than it is to take acetaminophen,” Zanotti said.
New: YouGov poll finds Americans split on RFK's vaccine policy — but Dems overwhelmingly reject it
A snap poll from YouGov finds Americans are split on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s vaccine policy — but an overwhelming number of Democrats who responded disapprove.
Trump claims babies being given ‘massive vaccines like you’d give to a horse'
Returning to the White House on Air Force One after speaking at Charlie Kirk’s memorial service in Arizona, Trump called vaccines “very interesting.
“They can be great, but when you put the wrong stuff in them, you know,” he said. “And, you know, children get these massive vaccines like you’d give to a horse ... like you’d give to a horse.”
Trump says he 'found an answer to autism'
Trump is expected to announce Monday that his administration has identified what it believes is one of the root causes of autism.
Speaking during a memorial service for Charlie Kirk in Arizona, the president veered off at a tangent to promote his upcoming remarks saying, “I think we found an answer to autism.”
Offering no further details about what he intends to say about the condition, Trump did pledge that his administration “won’t let it happen anymore.”
The full story:
