What was on the menu for Trump at the UK state banquet?

When Donald Trump arrived at Windsor Castle, the UK marked the occasion with a lavish banquet. A guest list of 160 people, including senior royals and leading politicians, enjoyed a menu crafted for the occasion.

Both the US president and the King began with Hampshire watercress panna cotta, Parmesan shortbread, and quail egg salad.

For the main course, guests dined on organic Norfolk chicken ballotine, wrapped in courgettes and served with thyme- and savoury-infused jus.

Dessert featured a vanilla ice cream bombe filled with Kentish raspberry sorbet, paired with lightly poached Victoria plums. After dinner, rare drinks included a 1945 vintage port, a 1912 champagne, and whisky bottled for Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee.