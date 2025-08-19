Donald Trump has claimed that he has ended seven wars during his second presidency, despite stating it was six on Monday (18 August).

Speaking on Fox and Friends on Tuesday (19 August), the US president said that since returning to the White House, he has “solved seven wars”, citing ending the India and Pakistan conflict as a “big one”.

Discussing the Ukraine war, he said: “I thought this would be one of the easiest ones but it’s been the toughest.”

The day before, whilst speaking with Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office, Trump said that he ended or prevented “six wars in six months”.

In a list sent to The Independent, the White House appeared to suggest that Mr Trump was referring to conflicts that have occurred in both his first and second term. The list is as follows: Israel and Iran, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, Cambodia and Thailand, India and Pakistan, Serbia and Kosovo, and Egypt and Ethiopia.

Many of the conflicts have not been entirely resolved.