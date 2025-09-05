Watch as a teenage suspect believed to be armed with guns walks past a busy crowd outside a football stadium.

Footage shared by the Metropolitan Police on Wednesday (3 September) shows an individual walking near Stamford Bridge, where a match between Chelsea and Fulham had just finished, wearing military-style clothing and a helmet.

A concerned member of the public rang 999 to report the suspect, who he claimed had a “gun on his holster on his hip”.

Unarmed officers can then be seen tackling the suspect to the floor. His weapons were later discovered to be imitations and he was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of imitation firearms and was taken into custody.

The individual, a 16-year-old boy, explained that he had been dressed in costume as he was attending a nearby comic convention.