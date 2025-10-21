Taxi driver jailed after scalding police officer with boiling hot cooking oil

A taxi driver threw boiling hot cooking oil over a police officer before barricading himself in his garage.

Footage shared by Northumbria Police on Tuesday (21 October) shows officers entering the kitchen of Mohammed Sarfaraz’ home with their Tasers drawn on 17 January.

PC Christopher Bain suffered agonising burns when Sarafaz tossed the oil, which he had heated in a frying pan, at two officers.

Sarfaraz then barricaded himself in the garage and officers used a battering ram to force entry. He was then Tasered and arrested.

Sarfaraz, of Kingston Park Road, repeatedly denied the attack but was found guilty at a trial on Monday (20 October). He has been jailed for nine years.