Timelapse shows Swedish 600-tonne church begin three-mile journey to new home

A landmark church in Sweden began a two-day journey to its new home on Tuesday, 19 August, time-lapse video shows.

The Kiruna Church has been relocated to save it from ground subsidence and the expansion of the world's largest underground iron ore mine.

It was slowly moved down an Arctic road, part of a 30-year project to relocate thousands of people and buildings from the city in the country's far north.

The 600-tonne, 113-year-old church was lifted from its foundations and onto a specially built trailer.

Kiruna Church is one of Sweden's largest wooden structures, often voted its most beautiful. It will travel three miles to a brand-new Kiruna city centre at a speed of 500 metres/hour.