Sunken British super yacht raised from seabed off coast of Sicily

A British owned Bayesian superyacht that sank off the coast of Sicily in August has been raised from the seabed by a specialist salvage team.

Seven out of 22 people on board died during the sinking, including its owner, British tech tycoon Mike Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter.

Freak weather caused the vessel to sink in August however naval experts claim the Bayesian should have been able to withstand and should not have sunk as rapidly.

A diver from the specialist salvage company died in May during a preliminary recovery operation according to Italian media.