Stephen Miller attacks 'elderly white hippies' protesting National Guard in DC

Top Trump aide Stephen Miller has attacked “elderly white hippies” protesting against the deployment of the National Guard in Washington DC.

On Wednesday (20 August), Miller, JD Vance and Pete Hegseth visited troops in Union Station, where they gave out Shake Shack burgers and congratulated the military members on “doing a hell of a job”.

As protesters heckled the group, Deputy Chief of Staff Miller addressed the troops and told them to ignore the “elderly white hippies”, who he said needed to “go home”.

“They’re not part of the city and never have been,” he said.

There has been widespread discontent with Trump’s unprecedented deployment of troops onto the streets of an American city.