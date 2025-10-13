This is the moment drivers were trapped in their cars as torrential rain triggered flash floods in northeastern Spain’s Catalonia region.

Raging torrents of muddy water tore through the towns of La Ràpita and Santa Bàrbara in Tarragona province, sweeping away vehicles and debris on Sunday (12 October).

Footage from the scene shows drivers attempting to find a way out as floodwaters rise around their vehicles.

Spain’s national weather agency, Aemet, declared a red alert, warning that up to 180mm of rain could fall within 12 hours.

Emergency crews pulled drivers from submerged vehicles and, there have been no reports of injuries.