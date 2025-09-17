Watch: Spectacular Red Arrows flypast over Windsor for Trump’s UK state visit

Watch as the Red Arrows fly over Windsor Castle to mark Donald Trump's state visit to the UK.

The RAF jet pilots took to the skies on Wednesday (17 September), with their signature red, white and blue smoke trailing behind them, as the US president, the King and Queen, and the first Lady watched on.

Mr Trump flew to the UK on Air Force One on Tuesday (16 September). He has already paid a visit to St George's Chapel to lay a wreath at Queen Elizabeth II’s grave, witnessed a guard of honour and carriage procession, and he will later attend a state banquet.

On Thursday (18 September), he will head to Chequers - Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer's country residence.