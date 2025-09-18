Flames shoot from passenger plane forcing flight to abort takeoff from US airport

This is the moment flames shot out from a passenger plane, forcing the flight to abort takeoff.

Footage shows the Swiss Airlines plane taxiing down the runway at Boston Logan International Airport, when orange sparks can be seen coming out of its engine on Tuesday (16 September).

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) paused some arrivals as the aircraft taxied on the tarmac.

All 223 passengers and 13 crew members departed the plane, which was meant to be departing for Zurich, without incident or injury after it taxied back to the gate.