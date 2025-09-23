Plane drops from sky moments before crash that killed two in Texas

A North American T-6 plane was filmed dropping from the sky moments before a crash that killed two in Texas on Saturday, 20 September.

The crash occurred in Wharton County on the night of 20 September, and the incident was announced around 8pm.

Footage captured by Joshua Bully shows the moment a small plane went down.

Two unidentified victims were confirmed to have died by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). The agency, alongside the Federal Aviation Administration, is investigating the crash.