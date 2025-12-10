This is the moment a small plane collided with a moving car while attempting an emergency landing on a Florida freeway on Monday evening (9 December).

The fixed-wing aircraft was descending onto Interstate-95 in Merritt Island when it hit a passing vehicle after reporting technical difficulties, authorities said.

The woman driving the Toyota Camry was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, while the 27-year-old pilot and their passenger were unhurt, officials confirmed.

Investigators said the pilot was forced to bring the plane down urgently, though the exact cause was not disclosed.

Traffic ground to a halt in both directions as crews cleared debris and reopened the roadway.