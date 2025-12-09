Drink-driving father smashes BMW into wall with children in back

A drink-driving father crashed his BMW into a brick wall whilst his children sat in the back seats of the car.

Shahzad Nawaz, 47, of Broadway, Peterborough, crashed in Park Road, Peterborough, at about 7pm on 16 March.

Officers attended, and a woman was taken to hospital with a serious, but not life-threatening, injury while the three children were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Nawaz blew more than double the legal limit for alcohol at the roadside and was arrested.

On Thursday (4 December), Nawaz was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment, suspended for two years, after previously pleading guilty to dangerous driving and drink driving.

He was given a 12-month driving ban, with an extended retest, ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work and pay £1187 in costs.