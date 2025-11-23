Palestine Action protest sees at least 90 arrested

Metropolitan Police confirmed at least 90 people were detained while protesting government actions banning activist group Palestine Action, on Saturday (22 November).

Many gathered at the Peace Garden in Tavistock Square, central London, holding placards that read: "I oppose genocide" and "Support Palestine Action."

Among those detained were elderly individuals who were removed by officers, receiving applause from onlookers in support and gratitude, as they were led away.

The government has classified Palestine Action as a proscribed organisation under recent counter-terrorism legislation, making the public expression of support for the group, even in a peaceful manner, a prosecutable criminal offence.